Turkey and Germany are in the running to host the UEFA Euro 2024. The winning bid for the country to host the football tournament will be announced at UEFA's headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland on Thursday, September 27.

The tournament will return to a single-host country format after Euro 2020 is held in 12 cities across Europe. The previous edition of the tournament was hosted by France alone in 2016.

Turkey – the gateway nation between Europe and Asia – has never hosted a major soccer tournament, bidding unsuccessfully to stage Euro 2008 with Greece and the 2012 and 2016 tournaments which respectively went to Poland/Ukraine and France.

After losing to France by one vote, Turkey was offered the semi-finals and final of Euro 2020 – a tournament which will be staged across 12 cities in 12 nations – says Turkish Football Federation (TFF) vice president Servet Yardimci, a UEFA executive committee member.

Instead they told then UEFA president Michel Platini, who backed Turkey’s 2016 bid, they would rather hold out for 2024.

Germany also withdrew from bidding for the Euro 2020 semi-finals and final to concentrate on a 2024 bid – allowing England to host the tournament’s climax at Wembley.

Turkey’s vision for the Euro 2024 includes the motto: “We will share together.”

Why Turkey?

The Turkish bid to organise the Euro 2024 offers not only one of the best tournament conditions for teams and spectators but brings people together by improving intercultural dialogue with help from its geopolitical location spanning two continents.

Turkey's candidacy aims to inspire a wider audience to be involved in football, particularly the youth population.

Hosting the tournament in 2024 will further mark the end of the 100-year anniversary celebrations of both Turkey and the football federation.

The Turkish Football Federation's bid was found to be motivational and attractive, according to a UEFA evaluation report.

Turkey's bid is based in nine cities from Istanbul, from the west to Trabzon in the east and Gaziantep in the south.

The country has made considerable progress to meet the requirements for hosting the tournament by building new stadiums, hotels and developing transportation infrastructure.

Cities and stadiums

Turkey is preparing for the tournament with modern stadiums, high-tech buildings and catering to other contemporary needs of football.

According to Turkey’s program for Euro 2024, the final match will be played at Ataturk Olimpiyat Stadium in Istanbul. The famous Liverpool-Milan UEFA Champions League Final in 2005 was staged at the stadium which has a capacity of 76,761 people.

It is also named in UEFA's “5 Stars” list.

The stadium was completed in 2002, includes an amphitheatre, education classes and can cater to all kinds of organisations.

In Turkey's capital Ankara, a new stadium with a capacity of 55,000 people is still under construction and is being built in accordance with international standards. The stadium will host the semi-final match.

Turkey’s most visited tourist destination, Antalya, on the Mediterranean Sea coast is also on the list of hosting cities of the tournament.

The Antalya stadium, with a capacity of 32,537 people, opened in 2015 and has since been used for national and international matches. The stadium is only 20 kilometres from the airport.

Bursa, a northwestern province of Turkey, is to also host the tournament. The province boasts having over 2,000 cultural, historical and monumental buildings that are protected.

It also bears the traces of Byzantine, Ottoman and Republican periods. The Bursa stadium was inaugurated in 2015 and has a capacity of 43,361 people.