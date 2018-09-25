The UN Security Council currently serves the interests of its five permanent members holding veto rights, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday.

The five members of the Council, the US, Russia, China, France and Britain are, "standing idle to the oppression in other parts of the world," Erdogan said in his address to the 73rd session of UN General Assembly.

The Turkish president has long advocated for reforming the structure of the Security Council, pushing the motto, "The world is bigger than five."

TRT World'sEdiz Tiyansan reports.

Erdogan said the UN has carried out work and achieved considerable successes over its 73-year history.

"However, it is also a fact that over time the United Nations moved away from meeting the expectations of humanity for peace and welfare," he added.

Erdogan said past "massacres" in Bosnia, Rwanda and Somalia, recent ones in Myanmar and ongoing ones in Palestine, have all taken place before the eyes of the Security Council.

"Those who do not raise their voices against the oppression of the Palestinians, their efforts even to reduce assistance for them, are only increasing the courage of the oppressors," he added, referring to the recent US decision to cut aid to the UN agency for Palestinian refugees.

Turkey will continue to stand with the "oppressed" Palestinians and will protect the historical and legal status of Jerusalem, Erdogan said.

Limiting the reform of the UN to the budget only will neither contribute to the solution of real problems nor make anybody happy, he said.

The president added there is a need for increasing UN efficiency "which I find very important for the future of the world, on its fundamental areas of duty, which are security, development and social equality."

"When the assets of the wealthiest 62 people in the world amount to the assets of half of the world’s population of 3.6 billion people, this means there is a problem," Erdogan said.

He called for establishing a new global system at the UN that will be the voice of implementer of humankind’s expectation for justice.

'More abundant, flexible support'

Erdogan said Turkey continues its efforts towards a fairer world while implementing a global humanitarian diplomacy.

He recalled that Turkey hosts 4 million refugees, 3.5 million of which are Syrian, and provides them with services that are "incomparable" elsewhere in the world.

The total amount Turkey has spent for Syrian refugees alone is at $32 billion.

"However, so far, the external support we have received is $600 million from international organisations and €1.7 billion from the EU until now," Erdogan said.

Turkey's efforts within UN