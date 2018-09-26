WORLD
4 MIN READ
S-300 missile system will make Israel rethink air raids – Syrian regime
The regime's Deputy Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad says Tel Aviv will have to make accurate calculations "if it thinks to attack Syria again." It comes after Russia announced the delivery of S-300s to Bashar al Assad's regime within two weeks.
S-300 missile system will make Israel rethink air raids – Syrian regime
Belarus' OSA-AKM surface-to-air missile launchers and S-300 anti-aircraft systems move to firing positions during the joint Russian-Belarusian military exercises at a training ground near the village of Volka, some 200 km southwest of Minsk. / AFP Archive
By Gizem Taşkın
September 26, 2018

Israel should think carefully before attacking Syria again once it obtains the sophisticated S-300 defence system from Russia, a senior regime official said late on Tuesday. 

The warning followed pledges from Moscow to deliver the missile system after last week's downing of a Russian plane by its ally, the Syrian regime, responding to an Israeli air strike.

Israel, "which is accustomed to launching many aggressions under different pretexts, will have to make accurate calculations if it thinks to attack Syria again," the regime's Deputy Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad said, adding the S-300 should have been given to Syria long ago.

The Russian Il-20 military reconnaissance aircraft was downed by the regime's air defences, which mistook it for an Israeli aircraft, killing all 15 people on board.

Russia laid the blame on Israel, saying Israeli fighter jets were hiding behind the Russian plane, an account denied by the Israeli military.

On Monday, Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu announced the S-300s will be delivered to the Syrian regime within two weeks. 

Earlier in the war, Russia suspended a supply of S-300s, which Israel feared Syria could use against it.

Netanyahu hopes to derail deal

Earlier on Monday, Israel's Channel 2 reported the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu would attempt to persuade US President Donald Trump to offer Russian President Vladimir Putin a "diplomatic initiative" in exchange for the latter refraining from delivering the S-300 system to the Syrian regime.

RECOMMENDED

Netanyahu is scheduled to attend the 73rd session of the UN General Assembly, which is currently under way in New York.

Channel 2 did not provide details as to Netanyahu's proposed "diplomatic initiative," but said the prime minister hoped to return from New York "with a guarantee that the Israeli Air Force would have the freedom to operate in Syrian airspace."

Israel’s Channel 10, meanwhile, quoted an unnamed Israeli official as saying that the situation with Russia constituted a "serious crisis."

The broadcaster went on to report that Israel's security cabinet had convened on Tuesday – with Netanyahu in attendance – to discuss the row with Moscow.

After the meeting, the cabinet reportedly instructed the Israeli army to continue conducting operations in Syria.

US warns Russia

US national security adviser John Bolton said the delivery would be a "significant escalation" in already high tensions in the region and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said he would raise the matter this week with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov at the UN General Assembly.

Mekdad said the missiles are for defensive purposes, adding that "Syria will defend itself, as it always did" – a reference to missiles regime forces fired at Israeli warplanes carrying out air strikes inside Syria over the past months.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
US boards 5th tanker as Venezuelan oil sanctions intensify
Senior Daesh leader arrested in Syria, local media says
Israel violates ceasefire again with fresh strikes on southern Lebanon
Trump praises Venezuela's release of political prisoners as 'smart gesture'
Turkish and Syrian foreign ministers discuss the situation in Aleppo
Türkiye closely monitors Syria clashes as part of its national security priorities
UK prioritises Türkiye as free trade deal expansion talks move at record pace
Yemen's STC delegation in Riyadh announces disputed 'dissolution'
World’s largest space gathering lands in Türkiye this October
Zelenskyy says Russian strike damaged Qatar Embassy in Kiev
Syrian president meets EU leaders in Damascus amid Aleppo clashes
Russia strikes Ukraine, calling it retaliation over alleged attack on Putin's residence
Türkiye condemns attack on Turkish minority school in Greece, demands justice
Storm Goretti lashes France and Britain, leaving hundreds of thousands without power
Syria says YPG terror group withdrawal deadline from Aleppo has expired