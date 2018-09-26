Israel should think carefully before attacking Syria again once it obtains the sophisticated S-300 defence system from Russia, a senior regime official said late on Tuesday.

The warning followed pledges from Moscow to deliver the missile system after last week's downing of a Russian plane by its ally, the Syrian regime, responding to an Israeli air strike.

Israel, "which is accustomed to launching many aggressions under different pretexts, will have to make accurate calculations if it thinks to attack Syria again," the regime's Deputy Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad said, adding the S-300 should have been given to Syria long ago.

The Russian Il-20 military reconnaissance aircraft was downed by the regime's air defences, which mistook it for an Israeli aircraft, killing all 15 people on board.

Russia laid the blame on Israel, saying Israeli fighter jets were hiding behind the Russian plane, an account denied by the Israeli military.

On Monday, Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu announced the S-300s will be delivered to the Syrian regime within two weeks.

Earlier in the war, Russia suspended a supply of S-300s, which Israel feared Syria could use against it.

Netanyahu hopes to derail deal

Earlier on Monday, Israel's Channel 2 reported the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu would attempt to persuade US President Donald Trump to offer Russian President Vladimir Putin a "diplomatic initiative" in exchange for the latter refraining from delivering the S-300 system to the Syrian regime.