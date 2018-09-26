A new woman came forward on Wednesday with explosive revelations about Brett Kavanaugh, saying she witnessed sexually abusive behaviour by the US Supreme Court nominee and claiming that she was gang-raped at a party Kavanaugh attended in the early 1980s.

Lawyer Michael Avenatti sent the allegations made by his client, Julie Swetnick, to the Senate Judiciary Committee conducting Kavanaugh's confirmation hearing and demanded an FBI investigation into the claims.

Avenatti, Swetnick's lawyer, is the attorney for Stormy Daniels, the porn star who claimed to have had a sexual encounter with Trump more than a decade ago.

TRT World's Lionel Donovan reports.

Senate hearing

The Senate committee is scheduled to hear testimony on Thursday from another woman who accuses Kavanaugh of sexual assault and conduct a vote on his nomination on Friday, but the latest revelations threaten to derail the already turbulent process.

A spokesman for the Senate Judiciary Committee said lawyers for the panel were reviewing the declaration submitted by Swetnick, who said she has worked extensively for the federal government, including the Treasury Department and Internal Revenue Service.

Kavanaugh categorically denied Swetnick's claims.

"This is ridiculous and from the Twilight Zone," said the 53-year-old judge, in a statement issued by the White House.

"I don't know who this is, and this never happened."

Previous allegations

The bombshell new claims come after two women came forward to accuse the judge of assaulting them in the 1980s, in a scandal that has tripped up what was expected to be an easy confirmation process for the conservative judge.

California university professor Christine Blasey Ford was to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday about her accusation that Kavanaugh assaulted her at a high school party when they were both teenagers.