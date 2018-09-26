US President Donald Trump accused China on Wednesday of working against his Republican party in upcoming midterm polls, saying Beijing wanted to see him suffer an electoral blow because of his hard line on trade.

"Regrettably we found that China has been attempting to interfere in our upcoming 2018 election coming up in November against my administration," Trump said at the UN Security Council meeting.

"They do not want me or us to win because I am the first president ever to challenge China on trade."

The Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi immediately rejected Trump's accusation, saying "We do not and will not interfere."

TRT World'sNicole Johnston reports.

Trump did not go into details about how he believed China was interfering in the midterms, which could see the Republicans lose control of both the Senate and House of Representatives.

But his allegation comes as trade tensions soar between Beijing and Washington, which this week enacted new tariffs against China covering another $200 billion of its imports.

Turkey hailed for averting Idlib crisis

Trump, seated at the centre of an arc-shaped table, also uttered tough words against Iran, saying that a government with Iran's track record "must never be allowed to obtain" a nuclear weapon.

At the same time, he thanked Iran, Russia and Syria for slowing their attack on Idlib province in Syria.

He also hailed Turkey for averting an offensive in Idlib by negotiating a deal with Russia.

Last week, Moscow and Ankara reached a deal to avoid a regime offensive against Idlib, the last major rebel-held stronghold in Syria.

On Iran nuclear deal

As chairman of a session of the top UN body, Trump denounced the "horrible, one-sided" nuclear deal with Iran that he ditched in May, to the dismay of European allies.

A gavel-wielding Trump vowed that reimposed sanctions will be "in full force" and urged world powers to work with the United States to "ensure the Iranian regime changes its behaviour and never acquires a nuclear bomb."

Addressing the council after Trump, French President Emmanuel Macron hit back, declaring that concerns about Iran cannot be reduced to "a policy of sanctions and containment" that was in place for years before the landmark deal.

Macron was backed by Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May, who said an internationally brokered accord with Iran remained the best way to prevent Tehran from developing nuclear weapons despite Washington's withdrawal from the 2015 agreement.