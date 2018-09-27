WORLD
2 MIN READ
Anti-Islamophobia kit launched in European Parliament
A new toolkit, which has been introduced to fight rising Islamophobia in Europe, has looked at eight countries to see which biased narratives were being used to spread anti-Muslim hatred and how to counter them.
Anti-Islamophobia kit launched in European Parliament
A new toolkit to counter Islamophobia was launched in the European Parliament, September 26, 2018. (@GreenJeanMEP)
By Ayşe Nur Dok
September 27, 2018

In the wake of growing racism across Europe, a project to counter Islamophobia was launched in the European Parliament on Wednesday.

Experts and academics gathered at the parliament for the launch of the two-year Counter-Islamophobia Kit (CIK) project funded by the European Commission's Directorate of Justice.

They called on member states and policymakers to play a more active role in the fight against Islamophobia and strengthen legal procedures on the issue. 

TRT World'sAssed Baig reports.

RECOMMENDED

The project reviews dominant anti-Muslim narratives and compares counter-narratives in eight EU members states of France, Germany, Belgium, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Portugal, Greece, and the UK.

The project outlines 10 counter-narratives that must be prioritised in Europe:

  • Challenging and contextualising constructions of Muslim "threat"

  • Building inclusive nations: challenging exclusive and discriminatory national projects

  • Cultural compatibility and conviviality: challenging the narrative separation of cultural and ethnic groups

  • Elaborating plurality: challenging narratives of Muslim singularity

  • Challenging narratives of sexism

  • Building inclusive futures

  • Deracialising the state: challenging institutional narratives

  • Emphasising humanity and Muslim normalisation: challenging narratives of division

  • Creating Muslim space(s)

  • Challenging distorted representation: verity and voice

SOURCE:AA
Explore
US boards 5th tanker as Venezuelan oil sanctions intensify
Senior Daesh leader arrested in Syria, local media says
Israel violates ceasefire again with fresh strikes on southern Lebanon
Trump praises Venezuela's release of political prisoners as 'smart gesture'
Turkish and Syrian foreign ministers discuss the situation in Aleppo
Türkiye closely monitors Syria clashes as part of its national security priorities
UK prioritises Türkiye as free trade deal expansion talks move at record pace
Yemen's STC delegation in Riyadh announces disputed 'dissolution'
World’s largest space gathering lands in Türkiye this October
Zelenskyy says Russian strike damaged Qatar Embassy in Kiev
Syrian president meets EU leaders in Damascus amid Aleppo clashes
Russia strikes Ukraine, calling it retaliation over alleged attack on Putin's residence
Türkiye condemns attack on Turkish minority school in Greece, demands justice
Storm Goretti lashes France and Britain, leaving hundreds of thousands without power
Syria says YPG terror group withdrawal deadline from Aleppo has expired