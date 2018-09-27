In the wake of growing racism across Europe, a project to counter Islamophobia was launched in the European Parliament on Wednesday.
Experts and academics gathered at the parliament for the launch of the two-year Counter-Islamophobia Kit (CIK) project funded by the European Commission's Directorate of Justice.
They called on member states and policymakers to play a more active role in the fight against Islamophobia and strengthen legal procedures on the issue.
TRT World'sAssed Baig reports.
The project reviews dominant anti-Muslim narratives and compares counter-narratives in eight EU members states of France, Germany, Belgium, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Portugal, Greece, and the UK.
The project outlines 10 counter-narratives that must be prioritised in Europe:
Challenging and contextualising constructions of Muslim "threat"
Building inclusive nations: challenging exclusive and discriminatory national projects
Cultural compatibility and conviviality: challenging the narrative separation of cultural and ethnic groups
Elaborating plurality: challenging narratives of Muslim singularity
Challenging narratives of sexism
Building inclusive futures
Deracialising the state: challenging institutional narratives
Emphasising humanity and Muslim normalisation: challenging narratives of division
Creating Muslim space(s)
Challenging distorted representation: verity and voice