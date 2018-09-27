POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Usain Bolt has until January to showcase his football skills
Eight-time Olympic gold medalist sprinter Usain Bolt hopes to earn an A-League contract with north of Sydney-based team Central Coast Mariners.
Usain Bolt has until January to showcase his football skills
Central Coast Mariners' Usain Bolt waves to fans after a match at the Central Coast Stadium, Gosford, Australia on August 31, 2018. / Reuters
Ertan KarpazlıErtan Karpazlı
September 27, 2018

Usain Bolt has a few more months to prove his football prowess in Australia.

Central Coast Mariners coach Mike Mulvey said on Thursday that he will wait until January before assessing the progress of eight-time Olympic gold medalist sprinter Bolt, who's set to play in his next pre-season match for the Mariners in mid-October.

Bolt, who hopes to earn an A-League contract with the team based north of Sydney, will likely play October 12 against Sydney league side Macarthur South West United. The Mariners begin the regular season on October 21 in Brisbane against the Roar.

"If I get to start it will be a big thing for me," Bolt said. "It shows that the work that I've been putting in since I've been here is really paying off and the coach has confidence in me and he sees the improvement and the work I've been putting in."

RECOMMENDED

Bolt saw his first action for the Mariners on August 31, playing 20 minutes against a Central Coast selection side. He played the entire second half against the North Shore Mariners on September 19, when he again alternated between left wing and striker.

Mulvey said on Thursday that Bolt was progressing.

"In the initial dispatches talked about he needed time, I said at the time we will give him 12 months if need be," Mulvey said.

"But I think a reasonable assumption would be around about Christmas time, January, we should be really judging on whether he's really improved or not improved. He's slowly getting there."

SOURCE:AP
Explore
US boards 5th tanker as Venezuelan oil sanctions intensify
Senior Daesh leader arrested in Syria, local media says
Israel violates ceasefire again with fresh strikes on southern Lebanon
Trump praises Venezuela's release of political prisoners as 'smart gesture'
Turkish and Syrian foreign ministers discuss the situation in Aleppo
Türkiye closely monitors Syria clashes as part of its national security priorities
UK prioritises Türkiye as free trade deal expansion talks move at record pace
Yemen's STC delegation in Riyadh announces disputed 'dissolution'
World’s largest space gathering lands in Türkiye this October
Zelenskyy says Russian strike damaged Qatar Embassy in Kiev
Syrian president meets EU leaders in Damascus amid Aleppo clashes
Russia strikes Ukraine, calling it retaliation over alleged attack on Putin's residence
Türkiye condemns attack on Turkish minority school in Greece, demands justice
Storm Goretti lashes France and Britain, leaving hundreds of thousands without power
Syria says YPG terror group withdrawal deadline from Aleppo has expired