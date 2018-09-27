The euro slipped to a one-week low on Thursday, unsettled by reports of a row in Italy's new government as it prepares to present its first budget targets.

Italian daily La Stampa said Economy Minister Giovanni Tria "was ready to leave," before a spokeswoman for the ministry denied that the minister planned to quit.

The euro fell roughly 0.4 percent to as low as $1.1690 , its weakest since September 20.

Some market participants attributed the euro's drop to a report by the Corriere della Serra that the budget meeting scheduled for 1600 GMT was likely to be delayed.

"The euro selling accelerated on headlines that suggested that Italy's budget meeting could be delayed," said Kyosuke Suzuki, director at Societe Generale in Tokyo.

Thanks to the euro's slip, the dollar index against a basket of six major currencies stood 0.35 percent higher at 94.519.