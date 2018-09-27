Football has long been a national obsession in Haiti, and following the devastating 2010 earthquake, which spurred the creation of a national disabled team, the country is now dreaming of World Cup glory.

A 15-member squad is in the midst of intense training for the Amputee World Cup set to take place in Mexico October 24-November 6, far from the media frenzy generated by the World Cup for able-bodied footballers.

"We won against the United States at the Copa America, and we also beat Germany, Italy and Russia," coach Pierre Rochenel said.

"Since we need seven players for a game, and it's on a smaller field, amputee football is very demanding technically."

The team's participation in the World Cup next month is the latest chapter in the rise of amputee football in Haiti, which accelerated in the aftermath of the 2010 earthquake that left 200,000 people dead. Of a further 300,000 people wounded, 4,000 were amputees.

Eight members of the Haiti team heading to Mexico are amputees resulting from the earthquake.

Haiti's national amputee football association was launched to help motivate the wounded, many of whom became one-legged, as they faced harsh stigmatisation in society.

"Here, people still hide at home their loved ones who are disabled," said association president Ariel Valembrun, himself an arm amputee.

"But when they see the team out in the field, people can't get over themselves. Everywhere we go, the public applauds and sees that what we are doing is good for the disabled community."

'Want to live more'

Alain Israel, who was born without part of his left leg, grew up in the country's second city, Cap-Haitien, and was often subjected to discrimination.

The 27-year-old says that playing in Haiti's football team has given him a sense of pride.

"People think about the efforts they need to make to play soccer well, so when they see me, a disabled man, they can't believe it," Israel said.