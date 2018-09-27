Police in Slovakia have arrested suspects in the slayings of an investigative journalist and his fiancee, a case that brought down the Slovak government, officials said on Thursday.

Prime Minister Peter Pellegrini said on Facebook that he was happy to receive news "that police arrested the suspects in the murder of two innocent young people."

Pellegrini said the investigation is "a priority" for his government.

Daniel Lipsic, a lawyer representing the families of Jan Kuciak and Martina Kusnirova, said the arrests were made early on Thursday.