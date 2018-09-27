The idea of a Marshall Plan for Africa often resurfaces in the media as a good idea, because it worked so well for Western Europe.

It's often brought up as a "golden ticket" or "silver bullet" for African economic development by commentators that might only have cursory knowledge of what the Marshall plan entailed, whether and how it could work, and how it compares to development efforts for African countries in the 21st century.

There's no doubt that the Marshall plan carries with it a strong intellectual legacy. It marks the post-WWII return to ‘development’ that originated during the war.

It is often forgotten that the large-scale development, and particularly the reconstruction efforts that took place in the late 1940s and the 1950s, occurred all in Western Europe.

What we now colloquially refer to as the ‘World Bank’ is a group of institutions, but what most of us are probably thinking of when we say the World Bank, is the International Bank of Reconstruction and Development which was founded at the Bretton Woods Conference in 1944 in order to support the new world order following the end of the second world war.

Its first loan was given to France, for building schools.

The Marshall plan went beyond the World Bank, but was part of a US-supported initiative to get Western Europe up and running as quickly as possible. Conventional wisdom is that it worked, and therefore there are many calls for it to be repeated in other scenarios.

The Marshall Plan cannot be separated from its local and historical context and therefore not easily transplanted to other contexts.

Is the Marshall plan a good recipe for all places and all times, and we just haven’t thought about using it yet, or are there special conditions that made the Marshall plan work? I think the latter.

The first factor, it is the sheer importance given to Europe as compared to Africa.

Currently, Sub-Saharan African economies represent something like just 3 percent of the world's GDP. Whereas the total GDP of Western Europe in the 1940s was estimated to have been about 30 percent of the world's GDP.

This says a lot about the high stakes at the time, and the importance of getting it right.

In 1945 the world economy was in ruins. If one could restore the countries from Norway in the north to Italy in the south, and west of the Berlin wall, it meant that one third of world of the world's economic supply and demand could be restored.

Even if the US or Germany has a solution for how Africa can prosper, today the stakes, and therefore the political will and desire to make it happen, is relatively low.

The second point is about politics versus economics.

Economic historians of Europe have been trying to explain the Golden Age from the the late 1940s through to the 1970s, and the financial weight of the Marshall plan does not come up as the main driver, except it is mentioned as an indirect catalyst.