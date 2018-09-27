Anti-India protests and clashes erupted in several places in disputed Kashmir on Thursday after Indian troops killed a young shepherd who was tending his sheep, officials and residents said, and an Indian soldier and three rebels were killed in two separate gun battles.

Residents in India-administered Kashmir's main city, Srinagar, said government forces shot and killed the young man during a raid early on Thursday.

The man worked as a shepherd and he was attending to his sheep when troops fired at him, they said.

Police have yet to make a statement.

The killing triggered protests and clashes as hundreds of people poured into streets at several places in downtown Srinagar calling for the end of Indian rule.

They chanted slogans like "Go India, go back" and "We want freedom" as some of the residents barraged police and paramilitary soldiers with stones.

Government troops fired tear gas and shotgun pellets to quell the protests while authorities restricted movement in old quarters of the city.

Gun battles elsewhere

Later thousands attended the man's burial.

Elsewhere, India's army said a soldier and a rebel were killed on Thursday in a gun battle in southern Qazigund area.