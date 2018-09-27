I have accompanied Jabouri on several occasions in late 2017 during major anti-Daesh operations in the area. He commanded respect from both security forces and residents of the area.

During the operation to retake Hawija in October 2017, I went with him to several surrounding villages shortly after they were declared free.

At Al Salihiyya city, a tight group of medical and military personnel were gathered around a stretcher on which the still-warm corpse of a teenage girl lay.

Some said the girl died in a crossfire, while others claimed she had been targeted by the Shia-led PMUs from the south, who had been the first to enter the town shortly before.

The girl was, in any case, the only one to die in the liberation of the village.

Abu Amani was tasked with informing her relatives.

As we arrived at one of the homes, he was greeted with raucous joy by women who had taken off their black abaya robes and were ready to celebrate the liberation of the village from Daesh. Within minutes the mood had changed. The women sobbed after finding out the girl had been killed.

The fruit, water and snacks Jabouri had brought in his vehicle to sustain the fighters should the battle prove difficult were instead given to the now grieving family, as the only thing at hand.

A short while later, he visited another of her relatives to pay his respects. Some had already begun to gather to mourn around her body, now wrapped in a white sheet and a blanket on the front porch.

The Jabouri tribe is the largest in the area and many in the area proudly claim to be Abu Amani's relatives.

On one trip in a shared minivan to Erbil in late August, for example, some of the passengers asked whether I knew Abu Amani and their cousin, as soon as they heard that a media professional was present.

On hearing the affirmative, an elderly woman among them began shouting that the "Americans brought Daesh" and insisted, with the enthusiastic support of others in the van, that all had heard others say they had seen US aircraft arrive in Daesh-held areas "to help" the terrorists and demanded that "the media report this" though she admitted she had not seen proof.

Conspiracy theories are rife in the area and an indication of widely held beliefs able to sway decisions even if evidence for the rumors is lacking.

The passengers also claimed that "hundreds of our boys" from the town of al Alam were taken to Mosul by Daesh and are now in Baghdad, being held by the authorities, presumably on suspicion of being part of the terrorist group.

Many in the area feel abandoned by both the government and the US, which supported them in their fight against Al Qaeda in Iraq in years past but was less willing to help in their fight against Daesh, several people told TRT World.

Some have opted to join local PMUs close to Iran in response, which helped them significantly in getting their towns back from Daesh, despite being in a province known as part of the Sunni heartland.

In late August this year, crickets chirped outside Jabouri's home and the moon was overhead. Jabouri preferred not to speak much about what he feels personally about the war or the threats he says he continues to receive out of concern for his family.

He is now studying media at the Tikrit University while continuing his online information activities and sometimes accompanying security forces on operations, especially PMUs. He received several phone calls and numerous security updates during the interview.

Nevertheless, Jabouri acknowledged the importance both the US and Iran have played in the province and said that he would like to see greater US involvement – though he implied that he too believed that the US had "helped" Daesh in some way, possibly to "balance Sunni and Shia forces in the country."

Pragmatism is uppermost in the minds of many seeking stability in an infamously unstable region, and Abu Amani is no exception.