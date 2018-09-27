Germany will host the Euro 2024 football championship, Union of European Football Associations (or UEFA) president Aleksander Ceferin said on Thursday following a vote by the executive committee of European football's ruling body.

Germany and Turkey were the only contenders to stage the 24-team tournament.

Transparency in voting

A total of 17 UEFA officials –– including the president, five UEFA vice presidents and 11 executive committee members –– voted.

Germany has hosted 1974 and 2006 FIFA World Cup tournaments and 1988 UEFA EURO tournament as West Germany.

"The procedure was transparent, the vote was democratic. Every democratic decision is the right decision," Ceferin said in Nyon, Switzerland where the announcement was made.

"We have amazing stadiums, fans who love football, first and foremost we have people who love celebrating with other Europeans," said former Germany captain Philipp Lahm, an ambassador for the German bid.

"We will organise a huge football party in Germany."