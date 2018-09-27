Emotionally battling to rescue his Supreme Court nomination, a beleaguered Brett Kavanaugh fought back on Thursday against allegations that he'd sexually assaulted Christine Blasey Ford when both were high school students, telling Congress that allegations by her and others have "totally and permanently destroyed" his family and his reputation.

"I will not be intimidated into withdrawing from this process," Kavanaugh told the Senate Judiciary Committee, insisting "I am innocent of this charge" of sexual assault from decades ago.

"My family and my name have been totally and permanently destroyed by vicious and false additional accusations," said Kavanaugh, fighting back tears as he insisted he has never sexually assaulted anyone.

Kavanaugh's high-stakes testimony followed just minutes after the panel heard from professor Christine Blasey Ford, who accused Kavanaugh of trying to rape her at a 1982 party when the two were in high school, adding she is "100 percent" certain it was him.

TRT World'sJon Brain reports.

'You'll never get me to quit'

Kavanaugh told lawmakers that "You may defeat me in the final vote, but you'll never get me to quit. Never," adding "This confirmation process has become a national disgrace."

He lashed out at the committee over the time it has taken to convene the hearing after Ford's allegation first emerged, saying "This is a circus."

He urged senators to listen to the people who know him and not those making grotesque allegations against him.

Behind him in the audience, his wife, Ashley, sat looking stricken. He was close to tears when he mentioned his mother and daughter and, later, his father.

The hearing, which has riveted Americans and intensified the political polarisation in the United States, occurred against the backdrop of the #MeToo movement against sexual harassment and assault.

Ford and Kavanaugh, a conservative federal appeals court judge picked by Trump in July for a lifetime job on the high court, were the only two witnesses scheduled for the Judiciary Committee.

Kavanaugh has been accused of sexual misconduct by two other women as well. He has denied all the allegations.

Ford's testimony

"I am here today not because I want to be. I am terrified. I am here because I believe it is my civic duty to tell you what happened to me while Brett Kavanaugh and I were in high school," Ford said earlier, reading from her prepared testimony, her voice breaking with emotion.

Ford was seated at a table in the packed hearing room flanked by her lawyers, facing a bank of senators. Cameras from news photographers clicked as she entered the room and took her seat, smiling nervously.