For those keeping track of India, recent developments involving the judiciary must be confounding. You have an avowedly religiously inclined right-wing conservative government and yet the country’s top court in a series of judgments has struck down long-standing laws that would go down well with left-of-centre, liberal minded sections.

In the last few days, India’s Supreme Court has decriminalised homosexual relationships and adultery in two separate judgments. Earlier, the court had declared instant triple talaq illegal.

A fourth ruling, on Friday, has allowed the entry of all women into a well-known Hindu religious shrine. Women, who had reached puberty until menopause (ages 10-50), had been barred entry into the Sabarimala temple in the South Indian state of Kerala, since before colonial times.

The Supreme court, India’s apex court, has the last word on all legal matters and is taken very seriously. In other words, there is no way the federal or any of the state governments can even think of flouting the orders of the top court except in rare cases, through Parliamentary legislation. But even that is open to judicial review and is liable to be held invalid if it goes against the Constitution of India.

Lest anyone comes to a hasty conclusion about the progressive nature of Indian society based on these judgments, pause. For, these only reflect the complexity of the country’s social makeup.

If on the one hand, you have an apex court passing such progressive judgments, on the other hand there are socially questionable practices that have a wide following in the name of religion, tradition and custom.

For example, the majority Hindu community is divided along caste. The caste hierarchy is deep-rooted and each caste exists in silos. Relationships, especially permanent ones like marriages, are frowned upon. And, where individuals marry across the caste divide they are liable to even get killed by their own families in what is called “honour” killing (which some now call “dishonour” killing) There have been several of these killings.

Similarly, marriages across religious lines—especially between Hindus and Muslims—face stiff resistance from traditional members of both communities. In recent times, especially since Narendra Modi’s pro-Hindu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came to power, the friction has increased to an extent where those involved have been beaten up, or harassed and in some cases even jailed on false charges.

Eating beef, has turned into another stick that extreme sections of the Hindu right use to browbeat the Muslim community and underprivileged sections of the society, called Dalit or the scheduled castes.

With the tacit support of the BJP central government and various states where the party is in power, several Muslims have been lynched merely because they were either transporting cattle or were suspected to have eaten beef. Dalits too have not been spared.

Is the Supreme Court and society running in opposite directions?

Thankfully for India, those at the helm during the country’s independence in 1947 had the foresight to frame a constitution that is considered among the most progressive and far-sighted in the world.

Among other things, the constitution makers designed a document that enabled liberal parliamentary democracy with a slew of fundamental rights and privileges for the common person irrespective of gender, caste, community or religion.