NEW YORK — “Israeli government, shame on you, Israeli government shame on you.”

The street outside the United Nations Headquarters in New York resonated with this slogan as a large crowd of ultra-Orthodox Jewish men, some wearing black fedoras and some dressed in black suits with white shirts, protested Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's presence at the UN General Assembly on September 27.

The ultra-Orthodox protesters said they gathered to send a message to the UN that Netanyahu is “not representing Jewish people or the Jewish religion.” They also protested Israel's mandatory military service.

"Haredim" or "Haredi", an ultra-Orthodox Jewish group which makes up around 10 percent of the Israeli population, were exempted from compulsory military service since Israel’s foundation in 1948. But the Israeli parliament, under Netanyahu's government, passed a law in 2014 requiring Orthodox Jews to serve in the military.

“According to our religion, we should not take a state for our own – we’re against the idea of statehood. The secular Jews created the state, and now they’re trying to force us to serve for them,” Lipa Teller, a 20-year-old protester from Brooklyn told TRT World.