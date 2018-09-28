The geo-strategic importance of the eastern Mediterranean Sea is as high as it has ever been. The region is rife with competition and tension that has the potential to spill over into conflict. It also has the possibility to serve as the next flashpoint in the struggling US-Turkish relationship.

It does not take much thought to see why the region is ripe for geo-political confrontation.

Israel, Egypt, Lebanon, Greece, Turkey, Syria, Northern Cyprus and Cyprus all share maritime borders in the eastern Mediterranean. In some cases, these maritime borders are still disputed.

Competing claims over oil and gas deposits under the sea exacerbate an already tense situation in the region—especially around the island of Cyprus.

Due to the ongoing civil war in Syria, Russia has essentially militarised the eastern Mediterranean and uses the region to support its operations in support of Syrian regime leader Bashar al Assad. Conversely, the US Navy also has a major presence in the region to support its counter–ISIS (Daesh) operations in Syria.

Of course, there is the situation on the island of Cyprus itself.

The Republic of Cyprus gained its independence from the United Kingdom in 1960. A deterioration in the political situation on the island started in 1963 when Cypriot President Makarios III proposed constitutional changes that empowered the majority Greek-Cypriot community at the expense of the Turkish Cypriot minority.

The tension culminated in 1974 when the military junta in Athens backed the National Organisation of Cypriot Fighters, or EOKA, a Greek Cypriot paramilitary organisation, in a coup against Makarios III. The result of this coup was a radical and ultra-nationalists leader installed, with the goal of uniting the island of Cyprus with Greece.

In response to this Turkey sent a military force to protect the Turkish Cypriot community in northern Cyprus. In 1982 the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus unilaterally declared independence, but today is only recognised by Turkey.

A fragile peace remains on the island as the two sides remain divided by a UN buffer zone. Talks to resolve the island’s division have stalled and it does not seem likely that a solution will be found anytime soon.

Complicating the matters even more, large deposits of oil and gas have been discovered under the waters off the coast of Cyprus. Predictably, this has led to a new round of regional tensions.

When it comes to energy, Turkey has become a regional leader and is quickly becoming a major oil and gas hub for Europe. Major oil and gas pipelines from the Caspian region transit Turkey to the rest of the world. Thousands of oil tankers carrying nearly 3 million barrels of oil pass through the Bosphorus every year.