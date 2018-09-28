WORLD
Israeli forces kill at least seven Palestinians on Gaza border fence
At least 180 Palestinians have been killed at the hands of Israeli forces since the start of the protests in March.
A Palestinian protester holds onto a barbed-wire during clashes along the Israeli border fence, east of Gaza City on September 28, 2018. / AFP
By Ioanna Sakoufaki
September 28, 2018

At least seven Palestinians, including a 14-year-old, were killed by Israeli fire in new clashes along the Gaza border on Friday, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.

Ministry spokesman Ashraf al Qudra said that Mohammed al Houm, 14, and Iyad al Shaar, 18, were shot in separate incidents "by live ammunition from the [Israeli] occupation forces."

Palestinians have been protesting at least weekly along the Gaza border since March.

At least 180 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire in that time, the majority during border protests.

Smaller numbers have been hit by air strikes or tank fire. 

Protesters — who have been staging demonstrations since March 30 — demand the “right of return” to their homes in historical Palestine from which they were driven in 1948 to make way for the new state of Israel. 

They also demand an end to Israel’s 11-year blockade of Gaza, which has gutted the coastal enclave’s economy and deprived its two million inhabitants of basic commodities.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
