At least seven Palestinians, including a 14-year-old, were killed by Israeli fire in new clashes along the Gaza border on Friday, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.

Ministry spokesman Ashraf al Qudra said that Mohammed al Houm, 14, and Iyad al Shaar, 18, were shot in separate incidents "by live ammunition from the [Israeli] occupation forces."

Palestinians have been protesting at least weekly along the Gaza border since March.