On Sunday September 30, Macedonians will decide whether they will rename their country and call it the “Republic of Northern Macedonia.”

This follows the Prespa Agreement reached on Sunday June 17, 2018, in which the Prime Minister of Macedonia Zoran Zaev met Alexis Tsipras his Greek counterpart.

After months of negotiations the “Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia” — as it is has been known at the United Nations for the last 25 years, referred to as Macedonia by the Macedonians, but rejected by the Greeks — would now be known as the "Republic of Northern Macedonia."

The Prespa Agreement would allow both Greece and Macedonia to “step out of the past and look to the future” said Macedonia's Prime Minister Zoran Zaev.

Yet the agreement far from quenching tensions has stoked new ones.

For Greek nationalists, the name “Macedonia” refers to the northern part of their country. So when in 1991 Macedonia officially adopted this name for their country, many in Greece viewed it as a stake on their land.

Opposition to the referendum

The chorus of voices against the referendum has grown with time. One of the harshest critiques of the referendum has come from the Macedonian President Gjorge Ivanov, who has pitted himself in opposition to the Prime Minister Zoran Zaev.

“Macedonian national identity will change, and the 74-year right to self-determination is violated, state legal identity is erased as well as the 27-year history of the state … This treaty legally eliminates the Macedonian people. They want to persuade the Macedonian people to commit suicide.”

More recently speaking at the United Nations on September 27, the president denounced the “bitter fruit of a tree that has been poisoned" while imploring his people to avoid voting.

Earlier last month a group of academics, poets, artists, journalists and diplomats both from within and outside of Macedonia penned their name to a letter published in the Balkan Insider.

The authors argued that the Macedonian people are being “subjected to arbitrary international engineering against the will of the people.”

The writers claimed that the agreement not only changes how the country identifies itself but also how history books ought to refer to the Macedonian people subjecting the country to “Orwellian sanctions” if they do not abide.

A polarised debate

Professor James Pettifer at Oxford University is a leading critic of the Prespa Agreement and told TRT World that the agreement is “destabilising both internally and for the region. And in my opinion both illegal and against the constitution.”

He added that, “the constitution provides no basis to change the name of the state" and that it's just "an artificially imposed construct largely from the United States to achieve a short term political objective.”

That political objective? To join NATO and halt perceived Russian influence in the small Balkan country.

Cvetin Chilimanov, a journalist and former advisor to the current Macedonian president I spoke with, also cast doubt on the referendum process.

An advocate against the referendum he believes, “the referendum is held on a confusing question – it is not purely a referendum to change the name of the Republic of Macedonia into the Republic of North Macedonia. This type of a clear question would have failed.”

By bundling the NATO and EU question with the name change, the government of Macedonia is aiming to drum up turnout for the vote, widely regarded as lacklustre. As a result many are deciding to boycott.

The boycott movement is around 17 percent of the population, which is not a small number, but could help consolidate a feeling of resentment in a section of the population.

I put concerns over the wording of the referendum questions to Professor Lydia Miljan at the University of Windsor in Canada, who has looked at referendum questions, and whether this question in Macedonia meets international standards

When asked if the referendum question, "Are you in favour of European Union and NATO membership by accepting the agreement between the Republic of Macedonia and the Republic of Greece?" was problematic, Professor Miljan said, “the question appears biased, as it is framed in the positive. It also has a bias to authority in the statement of 'accepting the agreement between'."

“It seems to me that it is not a simple question as there are at least three things being asked, which may or may not be mutually exclusive: the EU and NATO membership are combined, and the acceptance of the agreement,” she added.

The result, according to Chilimanov, is that the referendum is far from being about whether the country ought to change its name, and rather has become an issue about NATO and EU membership.

“Billboards literally call the public to "vote for Macedonia in EU and NATO" and omit to say that it will not be Macedonia but North Macedonia that might join these institutions.”