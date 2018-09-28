POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Dubai jeweller puts gem-studded $17M shoes on sale
They are displayed in a diamond-shaped glass case on the top floor of the palatial Burj Al Arab hotel: a pair of golden pumps made of golden leather decorated with more than 100 carats of flawless diamonds set on white gold.
Dubai jeweller puts gem-studded $17M shoes on sale
The world's most expensive shoes worth $17M is seen at the Burj Al Arab hotel in Dubai, UAE, September 26, 2018. / Reuters
Abed AhmedAbed Ahmed
September 28, 2018

That’s one way to lose those walking blues: a pair of shoes encrusted with diamonds has gone on sale in Dubai with a price tag of $17 million.

They are displayed in a diamond-shaped glass case on the top floor of the palatial Burj Al Arab hotel: a pair of golden pumps made of golden leather decorated with more than 100 carats of flawless diamonds set on white gold.

“We can see some potential buyers here, Dubai is the city of millionaires and billionaires,” said Hemani Karamchandani, chief executive of Passion Jewellers which made the range of ultra-luxury shoes.

RECOMMENDED

“In the future we will custom design and provide bespoke (shoes) ... not only diamonds, but rubies and sapphires,” he said.

The idea for the shoes came from Karamchandani’s partner, 26-year-old British-Romanian Maria Majari, who studied fashion in Dubai and London. She noticed a gap in the market, with ultra high-end clothes and bags but not shoes.

Diamonds might last forever, but what about the leather? The price includes a lifetime warranty, which means that will be replaced if it wears out.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
US boards 5th tanker as Venezuelan oil sanctions intensify
Senior Daesh leader arrested in Syria, local media says
Israel violates ceasefire again with fresh strikes on southern Lebanon
Trump praises Venezuela's release of political prisoners as 'smart gesture'
Turkish and Syrian foreign ministers discuss the situation in Aleppo
Türkiye closely monitors Syria clashes as part of its national security priorities
UK prioritises Türkiye as free trade deal expansion talks move at record pace
Yemen's STC delegation in Riyadh announces disputed 'dissolution'
World’s largest space gathering lands in Türkiye this October
Zelenskyy says Russian strike damaged Qatar Embassy in Kiev
Syrian president meets EU leaders in Damascus amid Aleppo clashes
Russia strikes Ukraine, calling it retaliation over alleged attack on Putin's residence
Türkiye condemns attack on Turkish minority school in Greece, demands justice
Storm Goretti lashes France and Britain, leaving hundreds of thousands without power
Syria says YPG terror group withdrawal deadline from Aleppo has expired