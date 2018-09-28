The Iranian foreign minister announced Friday that the central banks of certain European countries had agreed to form special financial channels to ease trade with Iran .

Foreign Minister Javad Zarif stated that seven national central banks had agreed to form a special mechanism and praised the efforts put forth by France, Germany, Russia, the UK and EU officials.

“In a following step, the European central banks will upgrade the mechanism to a corporate structure," Zarif said.

Speaking on state television, the Iranian foreign minister said establishing the mechanism would be time-consuming but that Iran would complete its share rapidly.