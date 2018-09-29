Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told to the UN General Assembly on Friday that his country will not yield to pressure as it fights a multi-billion dollar trade war with the United States.

“International trade is complementary and win-win by nature. It should not be a zero-sum game in which one gains at the expense of others, and no one should be allowed to place its own interest above the interest of others. Protectionism will only hurt oneself, and unilateral moves will bring damage to all,” he said.

TRT World’s Nicole Johnston reports from New York.