Syrian regime reopens Nassib border crossing with Jordan
Truck and transit traffic has started through the Syrian-Jordanian border, the regime says.
A member of the Syrian regime forces is seen standing in the Nassib border crossing with Jordan in Deraa, Syria on July 7, 2018. / Reuters
Ertan KarpazlıErtan Karpazlı
September 29, 2018

The Syrian regime reopened the Nassib border crossing with Jordan on Saturday, said the regime’s transport ministry, three years after the major trade route was closed by rebels.

The Nassib crossing was captured by rebels in 2015, cutting a major transit route for hundreds of trucks a day transporting goods between Turkey and the Gulf, and Lebanon and the Gulf.

"Truck and transit traffic has started through the Syrian-Jordanian border," said a regime statement sent to Reuters.

Billions of dollars in annual trade moved through the Nassib crossing in southern Syria before fighting started in 2011 and its closure has weighed on the economy of Syria and its neighbours.

Lebanon's economy minister told Reuters in July the crossing was "a vital artery" for the Lebanese economy and a deal should be reached to reopen it.

The regime has been engaged in technical talks with Amman in September to resume movement via the Nassib route recaptured by Syrian regime forces in July.

The Syrian regime has recovered control of most of the country with help from its allies Russia and Iran. 

SOURCE:Reuters
