Marty Balin, a co-founder of the legendary rock band Jefferson Airplane whose soulful tenor gave the band its distinctive sound, has died at the age of 76, his representative said on Friday.

The guitarist and singer, who co-founded the psychedelic group in San Francisco in 1965, died on Thursday and his wife, Susan Joy Balin, was by his side, spokesman Ryan Romenesko said in a statement. The cause of death was not announced.

Jefferson Starship, the splinter band that Balin also played in for a number of years, paid tribute to their former bandmate on its official Facebook site.

“With heavy hearts, we learn today of the passing of Marty Balin. He was a true talent and inspiration to many. We send his family and friends our deepest condolences,” the group said.

Balin teamed up with guitar player Paul Kantner in San Francisco and the band launched its debut album, “Jefferson Airplane Takes Off,” in 1966. Kantner died in 2016.