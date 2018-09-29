Europe will take a healthy advantage into the final day of the Ryder Cup after emerging from Saturday’s fourballs and foursomes matches with a 10-6 lead over the United States.

Inspired duo Tommy Fleetwood and Francesco Molinari led the charge with two victories over a struggling Tiger Woods to take their tally so far at Le Golf National to four points.

Thomas Bjorn’s European side, bidding to retain the trophy they lost at Hazeltine two years ago, dominated a misfiring American side in the morning fourballs, taking the series 3-1.

The US offered more resistance in the foursomes, winning two matches, but they could not eat into the deficit.

Jim Furyk’s side need eight points from Sunday’s 12 singles matches to retain the trophy.

Fleetwood is the first European rookie to win four points in a row while he and Molinari, dubbed “Molliwood” after a sensational weekend are only the second pair to win four points from their opening four matches in Ryder Cup history.

Having crushed Woods and Patrick Reed in the fourballs they then gelled superbly to beat a deflated Woods and American rookie Bryson Dechambeau by an even more emphatic 5&4.