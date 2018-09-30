POLITICS
3 MIN READ
New Zealand win Rugby Championship after beating Argentina
The bonus-point win clinched the title, a 16th in the various versions of the southern hemisphere championship, with a game to spare for the world champions in what was a scrappy but well-deserved victory.
New Zealand win Rugby Championship after beating Argentina
New Zealand's players celebrate with the Rugby Championship trophy after beating Argentina 35-17 at the Jose Amalfitani Stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina on September 29, 2018. / Reuters
Abed AhmedAbed Ahmed
September 30, 2018

New Zealand won their third straight Rugby Championship title on Saturday after two tries from winger Rieko Ioane helped them to a 35-17 victory over Argentina in Velez Sarsfield.

The bonus-point win clinched the title, a 16th in the various versions of the southern hemisphere championship, with a game to spare for the world champions in what was a scrappy but well-deserved victory.

New Zealand, looking to bounce back after a home loss to South Africa two weeks ago, went behind to a Nicolas Sanchez penalty after just five minutes but after Ioane had put the visitors ahead two minutes later they never looked back.

Waisake Naholo went over in 16 minutes, Ioane scored the All Blacks' third 11 minutes before half time and Beauden Barrett put away all three conversions as Argentina's handling errors contributed to a 21-3 deficit at the break.

Sonny Bill Williams was given a yellow card four minutes before half-time but the home side could not take advantage and replacement Patrick Tuipulotu added a fourth New Zealand try, converted again by Barrett, after 54 minutes.

RECOMMENDED

That sparked a mini-revival by the home side as first scrumhalf Tomas Cubelli and then Emiliano Boffelli scored tries, both of which were converted by Sanchez, who had a poor night by his standards, missing one easy penalty early in the first half.

New Zealand got a fifth try when Anton Lienert-Brown chased down a kick with eight minutes left.

The bonus point win gave the All Blacks 21 points, seven more than South Africa, who beat Australia 23-12 in Port Elizabeth earlier on Saturday.

It also extended new Zealand's unbeaten run against the Pumas to 28 games.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
US says China's military drills near Taiwan 'unnecessarily' raise tensions, urges restraint
Boat carrying over 200 migrants capsizes off Gambia
Israeli rights organisations slam Tel Aviv's ban on aid groups
Iran protests over economic woes turn deadly
Dead man returns to life: Ukraine fakes death of anti-Russian fighter
DRC accuses Rwanda of killing over 1,500 civilians in past month
Russia to share findings of Ukraine's drone attack on Putin residence with US
India, Pakistan swap nuclear sites list despite frozen ties
Ukrainian drone strike kills at least 20 people in Kherson region: Russia
Sudan’s Burhan pledges victory over paramilitary RSF, says 'reconciliation door open'
Two dead, hundreds arrested during New Year’s Eve celebrations in Germany
Hundreds in Sweden cancel New Year’s celebrations to rally in support of Palestine
India assumes BRICS presidency amid tariff pressures
STC response to withdrawal calls in Yemen’s Hadramout remains 'limited': governor
Israeli army shells several areas across Gaza despite ceasefire