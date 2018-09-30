Global leaders have gathered in New York to discuss pressing global issues and set the agenda for the next year at the annual UN General Assembly (UNGA).

The high-level segment of the 73rd session of the General Assembly - also known as the 'general debate' - begins on Tuesday. Every country's representative has the chance to speak to the UNGA and the world.

Presidents, prime ministers, monarchs and high-ranking ministers from 133 countries have signed up to attend the week-long session.

The theme of the 2018 UNGA is "Making the United Nations Relevant to All People: Global Leadership and Shared Responsibilities for Peaceful, Equitable and Sustainable Societies."

Following are the highlights of the UNGA and many meetings expected to take place on the sidelines of the general assembly:

Saturday, September 29

Pakistan calls for UN probe into Kashmir rights abuses

Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi blamed India for a recent breakdown in their relations as he addressed a UN gathering of world leaders.

He said Pakistan "prefers politics over peace" and that India cancelled scheduled talks over "flimsy grounds".

Qureshi accused New Delhi of "state-sponsored terrorism" in disputed Kashmir saying, "it is India that in plain sight of the international community perpetrates state-sponsored terrorism in Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir and other parts of India."

Calling for a UN commission of inquiry to probe rights abuses in the disputed region, he said Islamabad will welcome the commission to Pakistan-administered Kashmir.

India accuses Pakistan of harbouring terrorists

India’s foreign minister has accused neighbouring Pakistan of harbouring terrorists.

Indian Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj also rejected the notion that India is sabotaging peace talks with Pakistan, calling it "a complete lie."

She accused Pakistan of "verbal duplicity," noting that Osama bin Laden was found living there, and said the mastermind of the 2008 attack in Mumbai "still roams the streets of Pakistan with impunity."

North Korea says won't disarm without US trust

North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong-ho has said his nation would never disarm its nuclear weapons first if it can’t trust Washington.

He called on the United States to follow through on promises made during a summit in Singapore between the rivals’ leaders.

His comments come as US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo seems to be on the verge of restarting deadlocked nuclear diplomacy more than three months after the Singapore with North Korea’s Kim Jong-un.

Syrian regime demands foreign troops withdrawal

Syrian regime’s foreign minister Walid Muallem has demanded the immediate withdrawal of all foreign troops from Syria who are there in the country “illegally.”

Speaking at the UN General Assembly, he cited US, French and Turkish troops who are in Syria without invitation from the Syrian regime.

He said Syria considers them “occupation forces and will be dealt with accordingly.”

Friday, September 28

Russia takes swipe at US

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov suggested that the United States had undermined efforts to reach international agreements ranging from Middle East peace, Iran, climate and trade.

“Attacks have been launched against the basic principles of the Middle East peace process, the Joint Comprehensive Plan ofAction (Iran nuclear deal), commitments of the Word Trade Organization, climate agreements and many more,” Lavrov said in a speech to the UN General Assembly.

He also said Moscow would do everything possible to save theIran nuclear deal struck by world powers in 2015.

'China won't be blackmailed'

The Chinese government’s top diplomat Wang Yi said on Friday Beijing would not be blackmailed or yield to pressure over trade and criticised unilateral moves by some states that China believes would bring harm to all.

“Protectionism will only hurt oneself, and unilateral moves will bring damage to all,” Wang said in a speech at the United Nations General Assembly.

“Regarding trade frictions, China stands for a proper settlement based on rules and consensus through dialogue and consultation on an equal footing. China will not be blackmailed or yield to pressure.”

Thursday, September 27

Netanyahu says 'atomic warehouse' in Iran

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he is exposing what he said is a secret Iranian nuclear weapons storage site.

Netanyahu presented maps and photos of what he said is a "secret atomic warehouse" in the Turquzabad district of Tehran, concealed as a rug-cleaning operation.

Netanyahu said Israel has shared information about this site with the International Atomic Energy Agency and some intelligence agencies.

There was no immediate reaction from Iran, which denies building nuclear weapons.

Netanyahu made the announcement at the UN General Assembly, where he spoke out strongly against the 2015 Iranian nuclear accord.

However, he said the deal helped bring closer Israel and its Arab neighbours.

Trump undermined two-state solution – Abbas

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said "we will achieve our independence with peace", in his address to the UN General Assembly.

Abbas said Israel crossed all red lines by adopting a "racist" nation-state law, while urging the United Nations to reject it.

He said the Trump administration reneged on previous commitments and its decisions on Jerusalem, US embassy move, aid cuts have undermined the two-state solution.

Abbas said "biased" US cannot be sole Mideast mediator.

Wednesday, September 26

UK PM May defends multilateralism at UNGA

British Prime Minister Theresa May called on world leaders in New York to reject nationalism and fight to preserve the multilateral system, challenging US President Donald Trump's anti-globalism stance.

May used her address at the United Nations General Assembly, to warn that "aggressive nationalism" could replace the rules-based international order unless leaders revived public confidence in the current system.

"If we lack the confidence to step up, others will," May said, citing examples from the last century like the rise of fascism or the spread of communism.

May also expressed her support for a free and fair media - another position which puts her at odds with Trump, who has frequently criticised journalists and described news reports that contradict his opinion or policy positions as fake news.

Iran's Rouhani says US will eventually rejoin nuclear deal

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said that the United States would eventually rejoin an international nuclear deal, saying talks this week at the United Nations showed his counterpart Donald Trump's isolation.

"The United States of America one day, sooner or later, will come back. This cannot be continued," Rouhani told a news conference.

"We are not isolated; America is isolated," he said.

China 'doesn't want me to win' upcoming polls – Trump

US President Donald Trump accused China of seeking to meddle in the November 6 congressional elections, saying Beijing did not want his Republican Party to do well because of his stance on trade.

China immediately rejected the accusations.

Here's what Trump said about the alleged election interference –

Trump hails Turkey for Idlib deal

US President Donald Trump hailed Turkey for averting a regime offensive in Syria's Idlib province, during his speech at the UN Security Council.

Last week, Russia and Turkey reached a deal to avert an offensive against Idlib, the last major rebel-held stronghold in Syria.

He also thanked Iran, Russia and Syrian regime for slowing their attack on the province.

Earlier Trump said he would be willing to meet with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro if that would help Venezuela and that all options were on the table.

"I just want to see Venezuela straightened out... If he's here, if he wants to meet ... it was not on my mind, it was not on my plate but if I can help people that's what I'm here for."

Turkey's FM says Syria, Iraq still threatened by terrorists

Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Syria and Iraq are still threatened by Daesh, al Qaeda, al Nusra, PKK and PYD/YPG terror groups.

Speaking on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, Cavusoglu urged the international community to unite, saying "no country can fight these threats on its own".

Cavusoglu underlined a new phase in the fight against terrorism, during the ninth ministerial session of the Global Forum on Combating Terrorism in New York.

"In Syria and Iraq, we are able to deal a major blow to Daesh. We are not talking about the state-like structure with huge financial resources anymore, yet the threat is not over," Cavusoglu said.

UN 'has no pulse' – Erdogan in Foreign Policy magazine

Calling for reforming the United Nations, Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said "The UN, which was intended to be the beating heart of humanity, has no pulse."

Writing in the Foreign Policy magazine, Erdogan said if the global powers don't help, "the rest of the international community must initiate a comprehensive UN reform process."