Polls have opened in Macedonia's crucial referendum, where citizens are deciding whether to accept a landmark deal ending a decades-old dispute with neighbouring Greece by changing their country's name to Republic of North Macedonia, paving the way to NATO and EU memberships.

Macedonians were deciding Sunday whether they were "in favour of membership in NATO and European Union by accepting the deal between (the) Republic of Macedonia and Republic of Greece."

It is a loaded question for many in the nation of around 2.1 million, which has tussled with Greece for 27 years over its name and history.

Athens objects to its northern neighbour's name because it has its own province called Macedonia.

It accuses Skopje of encroaching on its territory and cultural heritage.

TRT World'sIolo Ap Dafydd reports.

In protest Greece has used its veto to thwart Macedonia's progress in NATO and EU accession talks.

But in June the two neighbours reached a compromise: the Republic of North Macedonia.

Now Macedonians are being called on to approve the name, despite a widespread feeling that they have been pushed around by Greece.

"Only chance"

Prime Minister Zoran Zaev is selling the name-change as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for the poor country to move past the row and integrate with the West.

He has the backing of a host of European and US leaders who have trotted through Skopje this month to shore up support.

"You know well that a better deal cannot be made," Zaev told a crowd this week in one of his final campaign events.

Some Macedonians say they are willing to vote "yes" in the hope that NATO and EU membership will inject life into a flat economy ravaged by emigration.

"We won't ever have a chance for a better future for Macedonia," said Bogdana Zabrcanec, a resident of the central city of Prilep who came to listen to Zaev speak this week.

But even if voters approve the name change, the deal will still need to be ratified in parliament, where a right-wing opposition threatens to block it.