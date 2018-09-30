The death toll from an earthquake and tsunami on the Indonesian island of Sulawesi rose to 832 on Sunday, the national disaster mitigation agency said, adding it assessed the affected area to be bigger than initially thought.

Many people were reported trapped in the rubble of buildings brought down in the 7.5 magnitude earthquake which struck on Friday and triggered tsunami waves as high as six metres, agency spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho told a news conference.

Authorities expected the toll to rise sharply as news arrives from remote areas.

TRT World'sPhilip Owira reports.

Dozens of people were reported to be still trapped in the rubble of a hotel in the city of Palu, which was hit by waves.

Hundreds had gathered for a festival on the city's beach when the wall of water smashed onshore at dusk on Friday, sweeping many to their deaths and destroying anything in its path.

President Joko Widodo arrived on Sunday in the city of Palu, urging a non-stop recovery effort.

"I'm asking my brothers to all be ready to work day and night and to finish everything related to the evacuation," Widodo –– decked out in military fatigues –– told troops deployed to Sulawesi island.

"Ready?" he asked. "Ready!" they shouted in response.

TRT World's Gavin Blackburn reports.

Earlier authorities had put the death toll at 420.

Amateur footage shown by local TV stations showed waves crashing into houses along Palu's shoreline, scattering shipping containers and flooding into a mosque in the city.

Dozens of injured people were being treated in makeshift medical tents set up outdoors.

Photos confirmed by authorities showed bodies being lined up along the street on Saturday, some in bags and some with their faces covered with clothes.

TRT World's Ben Said reports.

Toll seen rising

Earlier Nugroho told a briefing in Jakarta the damage was "extensive" and said thousands of houses, hospitals, shopping malls and hotels had collapsed. A bridge was washed away and the main highway to Palu was cut off due to a landslide.

"The tsunami didn't come by itself, it dragged cars, logs, houses, it hit everything on land," Nugroho said, adding that the tsunami had travelled across the open sea at speeds of 800 kph (500 mph) before striking the shoreline.

Nugroho said that casualties and damage could be greater along the coastline for 300 km north of Palu, an area called Donggala, which is closer to the epicentre of the quake.