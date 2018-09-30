A powerful typhoon lashed Japan's mainland on Sunday after injuring dozens on outlying islands, bringing transport grinding to a halt and triggering warnings of fierce winds, torrential rain, landslides and floods.

Typhoon Trami has already snarled travel in the world's third-biggest economy, with bullet train services suspended, more than 1,000 flights cancelled and Tokyo's evening train services scrapped.

The storm made landfall at Tanabe city, south of the western city of Osaka, around 1100 GMT, according to Japan's Meteorological Agency.

Trami, with maximum gusts of 216 kilometres (134 miles) per hour, was expected to pass over most of the archipelago, weakening slightly but causing extreme weather into Monday, forecasters said.

In total, 75 people have sustained minor injuries — mainly cuts from shattered glass — and one woman was reported missing in the Miyazaki region, which was drenched by record rainfall and suffered localised flooding.

According to local media, the woman in her 60s was swept away by gusts in a gutter while working with her husband in their ricefield.

Kansai International Airport in Osaka which was heavily flooded by a typhoon last month, said it had closed its runways 0200 GMT) on Sunday until 0700 GMT on Monday. The airport only fully reopened on September 21.

Air and land traffic suspended