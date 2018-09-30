POLITICS
3 MIN READ
White House adviser Kellyanne Conway: I'm a victim of sexual assault
“I feel very empathetic, frankly, for victims of sexual assault and sexual harassment and rape,” Kellyanne Conway told CNN.
White House adviser Kellyanne Conway: I'm a victim of sexual assault
Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway takes part in a TV interview at the White House in Washington, August 21, 2018. / Reuters
Abed AhmedAbed Ahmed
September 30, 2018

Kellyanne Conway, an adviser to President Donald Trump, said on Sunday that she was the victim of sexual assault and that women who survive such experiences should be heard.

“I feel very empathetic, frankly, for victims of sexual assault and sexual harassment and rape,” Conway told CNN while defending the Supreme Court nomination of Brett Kavanaugh, who has been accused of sexual assault by one woman and sexual misconduct by two other women.

“I’m a victim of sexual assault,” Conway said. Conway and White House officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters.

The court nomination has been upended by the allegations, and President Donald Trump was forced to order the FBI to look into them after several moderate Republicans, whose votes could be crucial for Kavanaugh’s confirmation, called for a probe.

One Kavanaugh accuser, Christine Blasey Ford, detailed her allegation in testimony before a Senate panel on Thursday that Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her when the two were in high school in the 1980s. Appearing afterward before the committee, Kavanaugh repeated his categorical denial.

RECOMMENDED

The swirling allegations have led other sexual assault victims to come forward to tell their stories.

Conway suggested on Sunday that the ire of many victims was improperly pointed at Republican supporters of Kavanaugh, as opposed to the perpetrators of the assaults.

“It’s not a meeting of the #MeToo movement,” she told CNN. “It’s raw partisan politics.”

For the past 12 months, women and men have shared stories of sexual harassment and abuse under the social media hashtag ‘#MeToo.’ In that time, the careers of a number of prominent men in entertainment, politics and finance have been toppled in the face of accusations of sexual misconduct.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
US says China's military drills near Taiwan 'unnecessarily' raise tensions, urges restraint
Russia hands over proof of Ukrainian attack on Putin residence to US
Boat carrying over 200 migrants capsizes off Gambia
Deadly New Year's Eve across Europe dampens celebrations
Israeli rights organisations slam Tel Aviv's ban on aid groups
Iran protests over economic woes turn deadly
Dead man returns to life: Ukraine fakes death of anti-Russian fighter
DRC accuses Rwanda of killing over 1,500 civilians in past month
Russia to share findings of Ukraine's drone attack on Putin residence with US
India, Pakistan swap nuclear sites list despite frozen ties
Ukrainian drone strike kills at least 20 people in Kherson region: Russia
Sudan’s Burhan pledges victory over paramilitary RSF, says 'reconciliation door open'
Two dead, hundreds arrested during New Year’s Eve celebrations in Germany
Hundreds in Sweden cancel New Year’s celebrations to rally in support of Palestine
India assumes BRICS presidency amid tariff pressures