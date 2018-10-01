Negotiators from Canada and the United States went down to the wire but were able to reach an agreement on a new free trade pact that will include Mexico, the governments announced late Sunday night.

The United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) updates and replaces the nearly 25-year-old North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), which President Donald Trump had labeled a disaster and promised to cancel.

The rewrite "will result in freer markets, fairer trade and robust economic growth in our region," according to the statement from US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Canada's Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland.

"It will strengthen the middle class, and create good, well-paying jobs and new opportunities for the nearly half billion people who call North America home," the joint statement read.

"It's a good day for Canada," Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said as he left his office.

He said he would have more to say on Monday.

"It is a good night for Mexico, and for North America," Mexican Foreign Minister Luis Videgaray tweeted.

TRT World'sKevin McAleese has more from Washington.

Trump's approval

US President Donald Trump had threatened to splinter the nearly 25-year-old NAFTA into a bilateral pact with Mexico and tax Canadian vehicle exports to the US if Ottawa had failed to sign on before a midnight Sunday deadline.

But Trump has approved the "framework" deal with Canada, just days after he sharply criticised Trudeau and his NAFTA negotiating team.

Trump blames NAFTA for the loss of American manufacturing jobs and wants major changes to the pact, which underpins $1.2 trillion in annual trade. Markets fear its demise would cause major economic disruption.

Negotiators from both sides spent two days talking by phone as they tried to settle a range of difficult issues such as access to Canada's closed dairy market and US tariffs.