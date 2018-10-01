Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guards said on Monday that it launched ballistic missiles into eastern Syria targeting militants it blamed for a recent attack on a military parade, the Islamic Republic's second such missile attack on Syria in over a year.

"The headquarters of those responsible for the terrorist crime in Ahvaz was attacked a few minutes ago east of the Euphrates by several ballistic missiles fired by the aerospace branch of the Guardians of the Revolution," the Guards said on their official website.

"Based on preliminary reports, many takfiri (a term Tehran often applies to Daesh, and Ahvazi separatists) terrorists and the leaders responsible for the terrorist crime in Ahvaz have been killed or wounded in this missile attack," the Guards added.

According to Iran's Fars news agency, the Guards fired Zolfaghar and Qiam missiles, with a range of 750 kilometres and 800 kilometres, respectively.

State television and the state-run IRNA news agency said the attacks "killed and wounded" militants in Syria, without elaborating. Syrian regime media did not immediately acknowledge the strike.

State TV aired footage of one of its reporters standing by as one of the missiles launched, identifying the area as being in Iran's western province of Kermanshah.

A state TV-aired graphic suggested the missiles flew over central Iraq near the city of Tikrit before landing near the city of Abu Kamal, in the far southeast of Syria.

Abu Kamal is held by forces loyal to Syrian regime leader Bashar al Assad. However, the city has been targeted even now by militants from Daesh group, who have lost almost all the territory they once held in Syria and Iraq.

More confusion over who attacked parade

The attack adds to confusion over who carried out an assault on a military parade in Ahvaz on September 22 that killed at least 24 people and wounded over 60.