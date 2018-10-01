In pictures: Indonesia's quake-tsunami disaster
People look at the damage after an earthquake and tsunami hit Palu, on Sulawesi island on September 29, 2018. / AFP
Baba UmarBaba Umar
October 1, 2018

Indonesian volunteers began burying bodies in a mass grave with space for more than a thousand people on Monday, victims of a quake and tsunami that killed 844 people and devastated swathes of Sulawesi and left authorities struggling to deal with the sheer scale of the disaster.

Officials fear the toll will rise steeply in the coming days and are preparing for the worst, declaring a 14-day state of emergency.

At Poboya –– in the hills above the devastated seaside city of Palu –– volunteers began to fill a vast grave with the dead, with instructions to prepare for 1,300 victims to be laid to rest.

Authorities are desperate to stave off any disease outbreak caused by decomposing bodies.

Indonesia will accept international help for disaster response and relief, the head of the Indonesian investment board said on Twitter on Monday.

President Joko Widodo agreed to accept international help on Sunday night, Thomas Lembong said. 

Lembong said he would coordinate private sector help from around the world.

Countries such as Turkey, Thailand and Australia have offered to help. 

Officials said on Monday that 48,000 people were displaced by the disaster.

''Regarding the number of evacuees, so far we have housed 48,025. I repeat, the number of evacuees from 94 areas in total is 48,025 people," Mohammad Tahir, head of evacuation camp in Palu, the worst-affected, said. 

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
