The toll from an earthquake and tsunami in Indonesia soared to 844 confirmed dead on Monday, as volunteers began burying bodies in a mass grave with space for more than a thousand people, victims of a disaster that devastated swathes of Sulawesi and left authorities struggling to deal with the sheer scale of the catastrophe.

Dozens of people were reported to be trapped in the rubble of several hotels and a mall in the city of Palu, on Sulawesi island, which was hit by waves as high as six metres following the 7.5 magnitude earthquake on Friday.

A woman was pulled alive from the debris of the city's Roa Roa Hotel, where up to 60 people were believed trapped. Hundreds of people gathered at the wrecked eight-storey Tatura Mall searching for loved ones.

"Grieve for the people of Central Sulawesi, we all grieve together," President Joko Widodo tweeted late on Sunday.

Widodo also authorised for the country to accept international help.

Thomas Lembong, chair of Indonesia's Investment Coordinating Board, tweeted on Monday morning that President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo made the authorisation.

It wasn't immediately clear what type of help was being authorised.

Officials said the disaster displaced over 48,000 people.

Multiple mass prison breaks

The Indonesian government on Monday said that as many as 1,200 inmates have escaped from three different detention facilities in the devastated region of Sulawesi following an earthquake and tsunami disaster.

Ministry of Justice official Sri Puguh Utami said inmates had escaped from overcapacity facilities in Palu and Donggala.

"I'm sure they escaped because they feared they would be affected by the earthquake. This is for sure a matter of life and death for the prisoners," she said.

'We don't know for sure what is the impact'

Most of the confirmed deaths were in Palu itself, and authorities are bracing for the toll to climb as connections with outlying areas are restored.

Of particular concern is Donggala, a region of 300,000 people north of Palu and close to the epicentre of the quake, and two other districts, which has been cut off from communications since Friday.

"We haven't received reports from the three other areas. Communication is still down, power is still out. We don't know for sure what is the impact," Sutopo Purwo Nugroho, a spokesman for the National Disaster Mitigation Agency, told a news conference.

Along with Palu, 1,500 km (930 miles) northeast of Jakarta, these districts have a combined population of about 1.4 million.

A video of the outskirts of Donggala shot on Sunday afternoon by the Indonesian Red Cross showed scenes of devastation, with houses flattened into piles of rubble and broken furniture.

Smaller aftershocks from Friday's quake continued to rumble through the area.

Social worker Lian Gogali tweeted from the area that several villages on the west coast of Sulawesi were in desperate need of food, medicine and shelter and that road access was still limited.

Pledge to rebuild

Five foreigners - three French, one South Korean and one Malaysian - were among the missing, Nugroho said. The 832 dead included people crushed in the quake and swept away by the tsunami.