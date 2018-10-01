The man at the centre of a sex-abuse and financial crimes scandal that is tarnishing the academy that awards the Nobel Prize in Literature was convicted on Monday and sentenced to two years in prison for a rape in 2011.

Jean-Claude Arnault, a major cultural figure in Sweden, had faced two counts of rape of a woman seven years ago.

Stockholm District Court said that the ruling was unanimous.

"The defendant is found guilty of rape committed during the night between the 5th and 6th of October 2011 and has been sentenced to imprisonment for two years. The injured party has been awarded compensation for damages," the Stockholm district court announced in its verdict.

Enough evidence

Judge Gudrun Antemar said the role of the court was to decide whether the prosecutor had proven the charges beyond a reasonable doubt.

"The court's conclusion is that the evidence is enough to find the defendant guilty of one of the events," she said, adding the evidence "has mainly consisted of statements made during the trial by the injured party and several witnesses."