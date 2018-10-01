CULTURE
French singer and actor Charles Aznavour dies at age 94
His death was confirmed by the French Culture Ministry. "Thank you, M. Aznavour," government spokesman Benjamin Griveaux tweeted.
French singer Charles Aznavour performs during the Quebec Summer Festival, July 6, 2008. / Reuters Archive
By John Jirik
October 1, 2018

Charles Aznavour, the French crooner and actor whose performing career spanned eight decades, has died. He was 94.

One of the Armenian diaspora's most recognised faces and vocal defenders, he seduced fans around the world with his versatile tenor, lush lyrics and kinetic stage presence. He sang to sold-out concert halls until the end, resorting to a prompter only after having written upwards of 1,000 songs by his own estimate.

His death was confirmed by the French Culture Ministry. "Thank you, M. Aznavour," government spokesman Benjamin Griveaux tweeted.

Often compared to Frank Sinatra, Aznavour started his career as a songwriter for Edith Piaf. The French chanteuse took him under her wing. Like her, his fame ultimately reached well outside France: Aznavour was named entertainer of the century in an online poll by CNN and Time magazine in 1999.

SOURCE:AP
