Charles Aznavour, the French crooner and actor whose performing career spanned eight decades, has died. He was 94.

One of the Armenian diaspora's most recognised faces and vocal defenders, he seduced fans around the world with his versatile tenor, lush lyrics and kinetic stage presence. He sang to sold-out concert halls until the end, resorting to a prompter only after having written upwards of 1,000 songs by his own estimate.