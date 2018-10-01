Catalonia’s separatist activists are holding demonstrations across the region, blocking major avenues and transportation lines to commemorate last year's pro-independence referendum that was held on October 1.

Thousands of defiant protesters aim to demonstrate in Madrid, the seat of Spain’s central government, to send a message that Catalonia’s independence movement is still alive.

Catalonia’s independence referendum, which was considered unconstitutional by Madrid, was violently suppressed by Spain's security forces last year. This year there are signs that what happened in 2017 could be repeated in slow motion.

David d’Enterria, an ardent supporter of Catalonia's independence movement, pointed out the stark difference of opinion between Madrid and Barcelona, the regional capital of Catalonia.

The Spanish central government police is “rallying” in Barcelona “to celebrate one year of their brutality” against the region’s pro-independence activists, D’Enterria said on Twitter.

For the Catalan independence bid, “We won. We won’t forget,” he wrote in another tweet.

But Matthew Bennett, a pro-unity Spanish analyst and reporter, thinks the independence referendum was an “illegal, skewed and separatist show vote.”

Catalonians overwhelmingly voted ‘Yes’ on last year’s referendum. Though approved by the region’s parliament in a majority vote, Spain’s conservative government rejected the referendum and jailed pro-independence politicians.

Carles Puigdemont, who was the president of Catalonia and leading the independence movement during the referendum, and his cabinet were dismissed by Madrid immediately after the referendum. Puigdemont escaped arrest and left Catalonia. He is now living in Germany.

Even more, Spain, which is not a federalist state but has autonomous regions, decided to institutionalise direct rule over Barcelona following the independence declaration last October. The highly unpopular measure ended last winter before Catalonia elected its new president.

While Puigdemont has been declared a political fugitive by Madrid, pending an extradition request from Germany, the independence movement has not backtracked at all, electing a pro-independence lawyer, Quim Torra, as the new regional president in May.