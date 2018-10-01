When I first read about the unveiling of the world's most expensive shoes in Dubai, an old Quranic verse almost immediately sprung to mind, ‘The wasteful are brothers of the devil’, as the holy book says, and ‘wasteful’ is perhaps one of the more tame adjectives one could use to describe the creation of these shoes – which are available to buy at an astonishing $17 million.

The shoes, created by the Emirati-owned firms Jadai Dubai and Passion Jewellers, are made of golden leather and adorned with over 100 carats of flawless diamonds encased in white gold.

The display pair of the world’s most expensive shoes sit in one of the world’s most luxurious hotels, the only 7 star hotel on earth, in one of the world’s largest buildings.

Even the very worst autocratic civilisations of antiquity could not have produced such a filthily opulent spectacle as this, but, as ever with the repugnant splendour of the UAE, the media of the petrostate remained blissfully bereft of self-awareness as they pushed this as yet another triumphant moment for their country.

But this is not a case of mere rich ignorance. One ought not to think of the UAE as the Marie Antoinette of the world – it’s far more malign than that.

Blood diamonds?

The production of these shoes in a world ravaged by fatal poverty would be obscene under any circumstances, but the spectacle is made all the more horrific by the grotesque socio-political and geopolitical nature of the UAE.

Though Saudi gets most of the blame for the interrelated catastrophes of war and famine that are currently engulfing Yemen, the UAE plays a role almost equal to and even, in some ways, worse than Saudi in this.

The UAE is a key part of the Saudi coalition’s air campaign against the Houthis, one that has involved the indiscriminate murder of civilians (over 1000 since 2015), as well as the targeting of hospitals and other civilian infrastructure.

The Saudi-UAE war on Yemen, which even before this war was the most impoverished country in the region and one of the poorest in the world, has seen 17 million Yemenis put at risk of famine.

In what the Norwegian Refugee Council called a famine of ‘biblical proportions’ descending on Yemen, it’s estimated that one child dies every ten minutes in the country due to starvation caused by the Saudi-UAE war. Cholera is now ravaging the starving population, with the destruction of sanitation infrastructure by the bombs of Saudi and the UAE.

It’s not even just the case that the UAE merely takes part in this war, but it actively seeks to prolong this suffering for its own selfish ends.