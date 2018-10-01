Landlocked Bolivia cannot force Chile to negotiate over granting it “sovereign access” to the Pacific Ocean, judges at the International Court of Justice ruled on Monday in a setback to Bolivian President Evo Morales.

Bolivia surrendered most of its former coastline to Chile in a 1904 treaty following the War of the Pacific.

The Andean neighbours have held occasional talks about a possible corridor to the sea for Bolivia ever since, but judges said that did not create any obligation for Chile to actually negotiate one.

Natasha Hussain reports on why the ruling is seen as a major blow for the Bolivian president.

Morales attended the court session and was expected to address reporters outside the Peace Palace in The Hague, where the court is based.

Morales his landlocked country would never renounce a claim for access to the Pacific Ocean. “Bolivia will never give up,” Morales told reporters outside the top UN court in the Hague.