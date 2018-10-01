After months of uncertainty, the United States and Canada finally reached a deal late Sunday night to save a three-country trade pact that over the years divided opinions over the pros and cons of free trade.

US President Donald Trump threatened to pull out of the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) unless its terms were redrawn. Fearful of the US withdrawing from the trade pact, Canada and Mexico — the other two signatories — agreed to negotiate NAFTA in April 2017 but hashing out the actual terms dragged on.

At more than one point, there were doubts the three sides could agree to a mutually-accepted framework on time, especially the US and Canada.

The Trump administration had set a deadline of Sunday to sort out its differences with Canada, saying it would go ahead with a two-way pact with Mexico that was agreed in August if a deal wasn’t reached with the Trudeau administration.

NAFTA took effect in 1994 and was one of the first major multinational trade pacts between the US, Canada and Mexico. The almost zero-tariff zone was aimed at integrating the three neighbouring economies by lowering tariffs and allowing manufacturers ease of movement between borders.

The renegotiated deal, renamed the US Mexico Canada Agreement (USMCA), largely keeps the spirit of the original pact alive by allowing businesses to source parts, and products from across the borders.

A joint statement issued by US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Canada's Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland said: "USMCA will give our workers, farmers, ranchers and businesses a high standard trade agreement that will result in free market, fairer trade and robust economic growth in the region."

Trump’s trade war

Trump has taken a hard line against US trading partners in recent months, raising tariffs on the aluminium and steel products from the European Union and imposing import taxes on $250 billion of Chinese goods.

In addition to sharing an 8,890-kilometre border — the longest international crossing in the world — Canada is one of America’s strategic allies; or it used to be.

Washington cited Canada as a national security threat to justify tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminum, something that shocked diplomats.

Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called it “insulting and unacceptable.”

Sunday’s agreement gives the Trump administration a better chance of getting the USMCA approved by Congress where lawmakers insisted on the trilateral nature of the pact.

It is expected to be signed in late November by Trump, Trudeau and outgoing Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto.

Relief for the auto industry

Since 1994, US, Canadian and Mexican firms invested billions of dollars across the region to strengthen supply chains and to source components wherever they could be manufactured at the lowest price within the trade zone.

By 2015, US foreign direct investment in Canada was $353 billion while Canadian FDI in the US was $269 billion, according to the not-for-profit Center for Automotive Research.

Trump, who made the loss of American jobs to outsourced production a central theme of his election campaign, threatened to impose tariffs on auto parts imported from Canada.

That would have devastated the economy of Ontario where many of the Canadian auto manufacturers are located.