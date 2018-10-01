WORLD
2 MIN READ
Does the purest honey in Paris come from its rooftops?
Officials are estimating that there are more than 1,000 hives on its roofs, up from 700 in 2016. Beekeepers saw the bee population dramatically declining due to pesticide use in agriculture .
Does the purest honey in Paris come from its rooftops?
Beekeeper Audric de Campeau checks up on his bee hives installed on the rooftop of the Monnaie de Paris in Paris, France, September 26, 2018. Picture taken September 26, 2018. / Reuters
By Ioanna Sakoufaki
October 1, 2018

High on the rooftops of Paris, bees tend to their hives as if the city's streets were rolling fields. The difference is that here their colonies are better protected from the pesticides, predators and parasites that are menacing populations in rural France.

Urban beekeeping has flourished in the French capital over the past year with city officials estimating that there are more than 1,000 hives on its roofs, up from 700 in 2016.

Beekeepers in France have pressed the government to protect their livelihood and take action on the use of neonicotinoids, a group of pesticides based on the chemical structure of nicotine, which they say are ravaging their bee colonies.

RECOMMENDED

TRT World'sAssed Baig reports.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Israel kills Palestinian child in Gaza in latest ceasefire violation
Yemen's Southern Transitional Council says Aden airport operations suspended
US says China's military drills near Taiwan 'unnecessarily' raise tensions, urges restraint
Russia hands over proof of Ukrainian attack on Putin residence to US
Boat carrying over 200 migrants capsizes off Gambia
Deadly New Year's Eve across Europe dampens celebrations
Israeli rights organisations slam Tel Aviv's ban on aid groups
Iran protests over economic woes turn deadly
Dead man returns to life: Ukraine fakes death of anti-Russian fighter
DRC accuses Rwanda of killing over 1,500 civilians in past month
Türkiye's Fidan, Kalin meet Ukraine's Umerov in Ankara
Russia to share findings of Ukraine's drone attack on Putin residence with US
India, Pakistan swap nuclear sites list despite frozen ties
Ukrainian drone strike kills at least 20 people in Kherson region: Russia
Sudan’s Burhan pledges victory over paramilitary RSF, says 'reconciliation door open'