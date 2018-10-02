WORLD
Evangelical church's influence is expanding in Brazilian politics
Evangelicals have become an energetic voting base in Brazil, helping right-wing presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro to become frontrunner in this year's election.
Brazilian Partido Social Liberal (PSL) presidential candidate and former military officer Jair Bolsonaro gestures during a military event in Sao Paulo, Brazil on May 3, 2018. / Reuters
By Gizem Taşkın
October 2, 2018

Evangelicals in Rio have been organising congregations across the city in support of right-wing presidential frontrunner, Jair Bolsonaro and other local far-right religious candidates. 

In Brazil this year, more than 500 evangelicals are running for office, a substantial increase from 2014.

However, church leaders are looking beyond these elections and say they want to extend their influence into every sector of Brazilian society. 

And if no opposition steps up to challenge the movement, it seems poised to do just that. TRT World’s Michael Fox reports from Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. 

SOURCE:TRT World
