Turkey and the United States have started training together to carry out joint patrols soon in northern Syria's Manbij area, US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said on Monday, despite tense relations between the two countries.

As agreed by the two NATO allies in June, Turkish and US forces are currently carrying out patrols in Manbij, but those are independent of each other. Training is the last step before the two countries carry out joint patrols.

Last month, Ankara said joint patrols and training for those would begin soon.

"The training now is underway and we'll just have to see how that goes," Mattis told reporters travelling with him to Paris.

"We have every reason to believe the joint patrols will be coming on time, when the training syllabus is complete so that we do it right," Mattis added.

He said the United States was currently working with trainers and it would be followed by a few weeks of training with Turkish troops before the joint patrols started.