Once a month, Abdullah waits outside Cairo's notorious Tora prison for hours, standing without shade under the blazing Egyptian sun for a chance to see his father.

And almost every time, for five years, he has been denied access to Egypt's most famous, but least heard-from prisoner — Egypt's first democratically elected former President Mohamed Morsi — whose year in power ended with a military ouster in 2013.

"I won't sit on the ground while I wait, it's not dignified," he said.

"I know they will deny my request, but I still have to try, " he added.

Morsi's family is campaigning to gain more access to the former president, who since his overthrow has appeared only in court, almost always in a soundproof cage.

The family says the 67-year-old Morsi is suffering from ill health due to harsh conditions, including years of solitary confinement.

Last month, they were granted a rare, police-supervised 25-minute visit — only the third time they've seen him in five years.

"He has no idea what's going on in the country since he was arrested, they don't allow him newspapers or even a pen and paper to write down his thoughts," his son Abdullah said, speaking at the family's home outside Cairo.

"He's in strong spirits but held in total isolation, without sufficient care for his diabetes and high blood pressure, and he sleeps on the floor," Abdullah said. "We want him to be able to have a life — visits and medical care, and eventually freedom."

Hardships

Abdullah, 25, studies finance but says he has little chance of finding work in Egypt — employers are scared to hire him, requesting authorisation letters from state security.

He has no passport, only an ID, and has been refused a driver's licence. Recently, his older brother Osama, who had already been detained for two years, was sentenced to 10 years in prison in a mass trial that Amnesty International decried as a "mockery of justice."

He and the other defendants were convicted of allegedly inciting violence at a pro-Morsi sit-in that police stormed, killing hundreds of protesters.

With most of the family on a terrorism watch list and banned from public life after authorities blacklisted Morsi's Muslim Brotherhood, the campaign to improve conditions of his imprisonment has been run from London, where several prominent British politicians have backed it.

"I am not fighting for anything here except for his rights," Abdullah said of his father.

Legitimate president of Egypt

Morsi, who in 2012 won Egypt's first and arguably only free presidential election has been imprisoned since he was overthrown by his own military general, now President Abdel Fattah el Sisi. He has been held incommunicado since, having only seen his lawyers four times.

During Morsi's year in office, opponents accused his Muslim Brotherhood of trying to use election victories to impose their domination over the state. Morsi cracked down at times on protesters and used executive powers to force policies, but never managed to control the levers of power, facing opposition in the courts and among police.

In the end, his opponents organised mass demonstrations against his rule, and it was against this backdrop that Sisi overthrew him.

Since then, the government has declared the Brotherhood a terrorist organisation and largely crushed it with a heavy crackdown. Tens of thousands of Egyptians have been arrested since 2013, the vast majority of them accused of working with or for the Brotherhood, says the US-based Tahrir Institute for Middle East Policy.