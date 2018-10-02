The death toll from an earthquake and tsunami that decimated parts of the central Indonesian island of Sulawesi jumped to 1,347 on Tuesday as disaster officials began reaching coastal areas that were cut off by blocked roads and downed telephone lines.

Officials said hundreds of other people were severely injured, and that hundreds of bodies could still be buried under quicksand-like mud caused by Friday's magnitude 7.5 earthquake.

About 10 nations and the European Union pledged aid after Indonesian President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo appealed for international help.

Little of that, however, has arrived yet in the quake zone, and increasingly desperate residents grabbed food and fuel from damaged stores and begged for help.

TRT World 's Ben Said reports.

'We feel like we are stepchildren'

Rescuers have focused much of their attention so far on the biggest affected city, Palu, which has 380,000 people and is easier to reach than other hard-hit areas.

"We feel like we are stepchildren here because all the help is going to Palu," said Mohamad Taufik, 38, from the town of Donggala, who said five of his relatives are still missing. "There are many young children here who are hungry and sick, but there is no milk or medicine."

Along the coast, the tsunami, which reportedly reached as high as six meters in some places, shattered buildings, uprooted concrete and thrust houses and boats tens of metres inland.

TRT World spoke to Dany Merhy, deputy head of the Indonesian Red Cross, for the latest updates.

Mass burials continue

National disaster agency spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said in Jakarta that more people remain trapped in Sigi and Balaroa, meaning the toll is likely to rise.

Nugroho said more aid was being distributed, but "we still need more time to take care of all the problems."

He said 153 bodies were buried on Monday in a mass grave and that the operation continued on Tuesday.

A special aircraft carrying 12,000 litres of fuel had arrived and trucks with food were on the way with police escorts to guard against looters. Nugroho said many gas stations were inoperable either because of quake damage or from people stealing fuel.

The frustration of waiting for days without help boiled over for some.

"Pay attention to Donggala, Mr Jokowi. Pay attention to Donggala," yelled one resident in a video broadcast on local television, referring to the president.

"There are still a lot of unattended villages here."

'Everyone is hungry'

The town's administrative head, Kasman Lassa, all but gave residents permission to take food — but nothing else — from shops.