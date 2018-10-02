In 2017, Trump’s proclamation banning individuals from six Muslim-majority countries and North Korea from entering the United States is framed as a religiously specific exclusionary measure, thus deserving the name 'Muslim Ban'.

Trump rationalised his executive action stating: “As president, I must act to protect the security and interests of the United States and its people.”

The Muslim Ban was challenged on constitutional grounds by attorney generals from across the country but the Supreme Court on June 26, 2018, handed down a 5-4 decision that upheld presidential power to regulate immigration and entry into the country based on national security grounds.

Trump’s Muslim exclusionary measures harked back to the earliest period in the Western hemisphere related to Islam and Muslims. America’s split personality on immigration, inclusion, and exclusion, has a long history and predates the official founding of the country in 1776.

Indeed, the story of Muslims in America dates back to the earliest recorded period in the post-Columbus 1492 era.

Here, the focus is not to imply that history in the Western hemisphere begins with Columbus’ arrival; rather an effort to date early Muslim arrival to the region.

While narrative and theories of pre-Columbus West African Muslim contacts with the indigenous inhabitants are present and is still subject to research; nevertheless, the evidence of post-1492 Muslim presence is overwhelming and undisputed.

In her seminal work, Servants of Allah: African Muslims Enslaved in the Americas, Dr. Sylvine Diouf maintains that between 15 to 20 percent of all slaves that were shipped to the new world were Muslim.

Similar evidence is put forth by Allan Austin’s book, Muslims in Antebellum America, which has biographies of 76 Muslim slaves and arguing that a total of 29,695 Muslim slaves arriving in the United States based on estimates of 10 percent of all West Africans introduced between 1711 and 1808.

More critically, the first exclusionary measure in the new colonies targeted Muslims. On May 11, 1526, Spain adopted the first in a string of anti-Muslim legislation with the goal of stopping the arrival of Muslims in the newly colonised lands.

Dr. Sylvine Diouf in her book argued that “a royal decree specifically forbade the introduction of Wolof ( from Senegal, Negros from the Levant, blacks who had been raised with the Moor.”