Wartime atrocities have marked human history for 10,000 years, but accountability and justice post-crisis is a relatively recent concept. Any major attempts to identify and prosecute the men and women behind war crimes and crimes against humanity occurred in Europe and Asia after World War II.

International criminal courts and tribunals have been active since the end of World War II. And with the atrocities against Syrians during the seven-year-war; the purge of Rohingya Muslims by Myanmar's army and the never-ending war stage in Afghanistan, the need to hold individuals and institutions responsible for their crimes against humanity is current and pressing.

However, discussions about war crimes and what should be done to punish those who commit them date back to World War I.

The evolution of international justice

The Allied Powers, through the Treaty of Versailles, sought the prosecution of German Emperor Wilhelm II and the other officials who were defined as war criminals after WWI.

But nothing came out of the trials in Leipzig.

But the Holocaust changed everything. The murder of several million Jews, Slavs, Poles and people with physical and mental disabilities by Nazi Germany in World War II could not be committed to collective memory without an annotation of justice.

The victors of war, the Allied leaders, insisted Nazi Party officials and the upper echelons of the German military be tried, giving rise to the US Nuremberg Military Tribunals. As a result, individuals, as well as Nazi organisations, were indicted. In addition to that, the allied powers of France, the Soviet Union, the United Kingdom and the United States set up a separate tribunal to prosecute Japanese military officials for the mass murder of Chinese civilians and prisoners during the war.

The tribunals came under criticism for representing only victor's justice, which tried people from the losing side.

Nonetheless, both trials are seen as instrumental in setting a precedent that individuals could be tried internationally for war crimes, regardless of their official positions.

The Nuremberg charter outlining the international military tribunal's functions, jurisdictions and the types of crime that would be tried – crimes against humanity, war crimes and crimes against peace – also laid the ground for formalising methods of international justice.

Discussions about the establishment of an international criminal court come to the fore almost half a century later after the large-scale atrocities committed in the former Yugoslavia and Rwanda. The UN set up the specialised International Criminal Tribunal of Yugoslavia (ICTY) and International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda (ICTR) in 1993 and 1994 respectively to hold those responsible accountable.

The birth of the ICC

During the Rome Conference in 1998, states agreed to establish the International Criminal Court (ICC), which was the first permanent court that had jurisdiction over genocide, crimes against humanity, crimes of aggression and war crimes almost regardless of where they were committed.

The ICC launched its first investigations in 2004, into crimes in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Uganda. It issued its first arrest warrants in 2005 for five leaders of the Lord’s Resistance Army in Uganda accused of stoking 19 years of conflict. The governments of both countries had asked the ICC to investigate.

Since then, the ICC has opened investigations into nine more situations in the Central African Republic; Darfur, Sudan; Kenya; Libya; Cote d'Ivoire, Mali, Georgia and Burundi – all in Africa with the one exception.

As a result, the court is often accused of becoming a tool for controlling Africa as the investigations have been mostly targeting African countries.

"The ICC was supposed to address the whole world, but it ended up covering only Africa," Rwandan President Paul Kagame said in May at a meeting in the capital, Kigali.

"From the time of its inception, I said there was a fraud basis on which it was set up and how it was going to be used. I told people that this would be a court to try Africans, not people from across the world.

"And I don't believe I have been proven wrong."

The role of ICC in international law

The permanent autonomous court which is funded by contributions from signatory countries and also voluntary contributions from other parties such as international organisations and individuals etc is different from the ad hoc tribunals in terms of jurisdiction.