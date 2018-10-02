Brazil’s black female constituencies have recently become more assertive than ever as the country’s critical presidential elections are around the corner.

Many activists and experts say the murder of political activist Marielle Franco, who was assassinated six months ago, has inspired a lot of women to participate in the elections both as candidates and campaigners.

Franco, who was from the country’s capital Rio’s Complexo da Mare, has long fearlessly defended the rights of black women and the well-being of Rio’s low income neighbourhoods against police brutality and injustices.

Franco and her driver were shot to death after they left a fateful event where she urged black women to take their place in the city’s politics. In 2016, she became one of the top five receivers of the votes for city councillors across the country.

Before her assassination, she was overseeing a city committee tasked to monitor the practices of federally-charged military forces in the city’s slums. No arrest has been made since her assassination in March.

“A Rio militia leader, a key suspect in the assassination of Marielle Franco, says her killing was carried out by a highly professional, for-hire murder group composed of police officers & led by high-ranking police officials,” Glenn Greenwald, an American lawyer and author wrote on Twitter.

Franco represented Mare, one of the capital’s poorest slums located in the city’s northern zone. She was a member of the Socialist and Liberty Party, one of the new leftist parties in Brazil.

Her life and death have inspired many black female Brazilians to take up her cause and to defend their communities in better terms. Brazil is now experiencing an unprecedented increase in the number of its black female candidates before its upcoming presidential elections according to various reports.

“It's been 200 Days since the vicious assassination of Marielle Franco. 4 bullets to the head attempted to silence her voice. But Black Women in Brazil are rising to take her place,” said Sharrelle Barber, and American academic, on Twitter.

“I am because we are,” was Franco’s election slogan, which is a clear indication of her commitment to people whom she grew up with in one of Rio’s poor neighbourhoods.